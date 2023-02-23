PART 6: Continuing the story of Dr. Frederick Young, today we have more to share.
“Although my dad’s (photography) business was very busy in the Fall leading to Christmas, it fell off badly after Christmas and he arranged to take photos in Florida or California for a couple of months. I remember going to Key West with my parents in 1938 on the new highway and bridges. Many of my rich classmates also went south with their families after Christmas and the teachers seemed not to miss those students. When I got back to Bradford I had to teach the teachers how Floridians pronounce names of various places.”
In the summer, he remembers swimming at the pool behind the high school. He recalled having a Planters wart on the bottom of his foot, which led to meeting his wife. His mother took him to Dr. Herbert Rehnborg for treatment, who told the young man about his niece who played the piano. Dr. Young would eventually marry the doctor’s niece!
He shared, too, that polio was a danger back then.
“Every August we would miss some of our swim friends only to find they had gotten polio and were in some cases in Buffalo, N.Y., in an iron lung. Our parents did not know how to avoid polio and the swimming pool closed. We boys got so frustrated we would go South on High Street to a place in the Tuna Creek where a pool of deep water existed.
“We hung our clothes on bushes near the creek and enjoyed the cold water as long as we could stand it. When we came out we sometimes could not find our clothing which had been hidden by girls. In retrospect the Creek was probably the best place to get polio!”