PART 6: Continuing the story of Dr. Frederick Young, today we have more to share.

“Although my dad’s (photography) business was very busy in the Fall leading to Christmas, it fell off badly after Christmas and he arranged to take photos in Florida or California for a couple of months. I remember going to Key West with my parents in 1938 on the new highway and bridges. Many of my rich classmates also went south with their families after Christmas and the teachers seemed not to miss those students. When I got back to Bradford I had to teach the teachers how Floridians pronounce names of various places.”

