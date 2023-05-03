WISDOM: With time comes wisdom — and so each year, in May, the AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, recognizes older adults around the nation as part of National Older Americans Month and the positive impacts they make possible.
Older Adults, or Seniors, are known to lend their time and wisdom to help make their communities stronger, more knowledgeable and better connected to one another — which is why we honor them annually in May. This year the Administration for Community Living has deemed the theme as “Aging Unbound.”
The theme “provides the opportunity to explore diverse aging experiences, discuss how communities can combat stereotypes, promote flexible thinking about aging, and learn how we can all benefit when older adults remain engaged, independent and included,” according to AmeriCorps.
It is a win-win situation when older adults volunteer their time in their communities — communities will benefit from their time, skills and experience while the volunteers themselves reap extraordinary health benefits. “A growing body of research points to significant mental and physical health benefits for volunteers, including lower mortality rates, increased strength and energy, lower rates of depression and fewer physical limitations,” according to AmeriCorps.
AmeriCorps encourages others to join with them in encouraging older Americans to choose to give back through national service and volunteering, while at the same time encouraging others to do so.
According to a 2019 longitudinal study, AmeriCorps Seniors found that 84% of volunteers reported improved or stable health conditions (during a time in life when one might expect to see a decline); 88% of volunteers reported a decrease in feelings of isolation and another 78% felt less depressed.
For more information about opportunities to get older adults engaged, visit AmeriCorps.gov/Seniors.