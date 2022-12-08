NOSTALGIA: As the days of December go by, the nostalgia of winters past comes to mind.
Getting all bundled up to go sled riding, shaking snow and ice off boots and mittens when coming back inside, sitting down to a cup of hot cocoa and maybe some delightful homemade cookies.
And of course, those holiday television specials of days gone by, ones that have become such a part of America’s lexicon that mean people are called Grinches and small, sparse evergreens are known as Charlie Brown Christmas trees.
How many snowmen over the years have been known as Frosty? How many children have placed a hat carefully on the head of a snowman, just hoping to hear those words — “happy birthday,” as Frosty would say.
There’s Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, with the Island of Misfit Toys, which we must confess is an accurate description of a newsroom at most times. And Hermey the Elf, who wanted to be a dentist and not to make toys.
For the non-celebratory folk, the nickname Scrooge is often tossed around.
These Christmas stories are only here for about four weeks, between Thanksgiving and Christmas, yet their messages tend to stick with us.
How many people feel compelled to caution others around Red Ryder BB guns that you might “shoot your eye out,” and don’t even mention sticking their tongue to a metal post! Just how would you pronounce Fragile?
Those older Christmas songs are the ones we tend to like, with Gene Autry, Burl Ives, Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra, Perry Como and of course, Thurl Ravenscroft’s amazing bass singing “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch.”