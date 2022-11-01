READ TOGETHER. While today may be better known as All Saints Day, World Vegan Day, International Scouts Day or National Author’s Day — we here at ‘Round The Square, would like to focus our attention and adoration today on the recognition of National Family Literacy Day.
Reading has so many benefits, especially when it comes to children. Reading together as a family helps young children develop good vocabulary skills and imaginations, and provides valuable family bonding time.
Statistics in 1994, according to National Today, indicated that approximately 20 to 27 million people in the US workforce lacked basic reading, math and writing skills which led Congress to issue Joint Resolution 413 declaring Nov. 1 as National Family Literacy Day. Events and activities which highlight the value of literacy and literacy programs have been celebrated on this day in the US ever since.
Adults in families are all too often overwhelmed and weighed down by financial burdens and health concerns, among other things, but National Family Literacy Day provides parents the opportunity to introduce and foster meaningful relationships with their children by reading together.
With the ever-evolving nature of technological advancement with cell phones, tablets and computers taking center stage in today’s society, families find it more difficult to set aside time for reading — however, instilling a routine in the younger generation is a superb legacy to leave for youth.
Beyond today, the rest of November is also recognized as Family Literacy Month. In preparation for the month ahead, and to celebrate National Family Literacy Day today, try creating a reading nook or blanket fort to carve out a special place at home for reading; take a family trip to the local library or join a book club.