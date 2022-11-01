READ TOGETHER. While today may be better known as All Saints Day, World Vegan Day, International Scouts Day or National Author’s Day — we here at ‘Round The Square, would like to focus our attention and adoration today on the recognition of National Family Literacy Day.

Reading has so many benefits, especially when it comes to children. Reading together as a family helps young children develop good vocabulary skills and imaginations, and provides valuable family bonding time.

