“Exploring Paraguay during the 18th century, Felix de Azara told of a kind of popcorn with kernels on the tassel which, when ‘it is boiled in fat or oil, the grains burst without becoming detached, and there results a superb bouquet fit to adorn a lady’s hair at night without anyone knowing what it was. I have often eaten these burst grains and found them very good.’
“During the early nineteenth century Americans tried several methods of popping popcorn. Some threw kernels in hot ashes, stirred, and sifted out the popped corn. A more popular method was cooking popcorn over an open fire in a wire box with a long wooden handle.
Charles Cretors introduced the world’s first mobile popcorn machine at the World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago in 1893. Scientific American reported: ‘This machine...was designed with the idea of moving it about to any location where the operator would be likely to do a good business.’”
Blazing Buffalo Ranch Seasoning Mix
- 1 tablespoon ranch dressing or dip mix (from a 1 ounce package)
- 1 tablespoon seafood spice mix (or celery salt)
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon powdered sugar (or sugar)
- 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon vegetable oil
- 6 quarts popped popcorn
- Cooking spray, optional
Directions: In a small bowl, blend ranch dressing mix, spice mix, garlic powder, powdered sugar and cayenne pepper. Sprinkle with vegetable oil and blend until well incorporated; Place popcorn in a serving bowl and spray lightly with cooking spray. Sprinkle seasoning mix over popcorn to taste and toss. Store leftover seasoning mix in an airtight container for future use.