RAINBOWS & LEPRECHAUNS. Have you ever wondered if “Luck of the Irish,” is a real thing? Are the Irish more lucky due to the superstitions they follow? We here at The Era were curious as well — so here are a few superstitions provided by Farmers’ Almanac that the Irish feel bring good luck and fortune:
- When speaking of leprechauns or fairies you must refer to them “as the good people,” or they play pranks on you throughout your normal, daily life.
- It brings bad luck and fortune to destroy a fairy fort or to disturb a fairy ring, especially during the spring season. “The good people” are believed to be most active in the spring. In Ireland, fairy forts are recognizable by the remnants of stone circles and a fairy ring is defined as a natural circle of mushrooms or trees.
- According to Irish folklore, it is good luck (for the fisherman) if you throw coal at them before they depart and board their boat.
When making soda bread, the Irish marked their dough with a cross in order to let the devil out while baking. For an authentic soda bread recipe, click here
- Have you ever heard someone ask if your ears are burning? They mean to say that people are talking about you — If your left is warm, they are saying nice things but if it is the right, they may not be being so nice.
- Don’t enter one door and exit out another. The Irish believe that this action will remove the luck from your home.
According to Irish superstition, if you plant rosemary near your front door it will keep evil away. Rosemary to the Irish, is a magical herb of protection.