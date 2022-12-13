DAD RETURNS. Yesterday, in RTS, we shared the beginning of a story from Carole Longo and a memory from her childhood at Christmastime. It was longer than we could fit in one column. We left off on a cliffhanger for sure.
In case you missed it, Carole’s dad, Gerald, was late getting home from work one Christmas Eve and her mom, Parma, was worried horribly. Mom kept sending Carole out to the porch to see if dad had returned.
The rest comes from Carole’s account…
“The sixth time out on the porch I recognized a swaying white snowman approaching pulling something behind him. ‘Mom, he’s coming,’ I hollered. ‘Ho! Ho! Ho!’ Dad chanted while jingling the bells on the front door. ‘Carole tell him to shake off the snow,’ Mom ordered. ‘I don’t want water tracked up here.’
“Dad stomped his feet, removed his hat, gloves and coat then dragged a heavy bundle up the steps.
“‘Ho! Ho! Ho! Merry Christmas!’ he joyfully sang with a big Cheshire smile on his face. Dad plopped the bundle upright then cut the rope. Ohh, it was the first time I ever saw a totally white Christmas tree! How beautiful and perfect!
“Dad primed cars by hand all day in a cold, cement bay at the Star Garage in Bradford. After work, he sprayed the tree white and then waited until the paint dried. Our tree was the talk of the town!
“Dad died several years ago but the memory of his perfect gift of a white Christmas tree is still alive.”
— Carole Longo, Merry Christmas from New Hope, Pa.