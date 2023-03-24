DANGER. Your chances of being struck by a lightning bolt in any given year are about 1 in 500,000, according to the Farmers’ Almanac. And per the National Weather Service, lightning kills an average of 24 people per year in the United States, and hundreds more are injured.
While the estimated 25 million cloud-to-ground lightning flashes per year are fascinating to watch, they are extremely dangerous. While it’s estimated that about 300 people in the US are injured by lightning each year, only about 10% die from their injuries, usually from a heart attack. According to Farmers’ Almanac, you are far less likely to be struck by lightning if you are a woman, child or senior citizen. And according to the CDC, men account for 85% of those struck by lightning — and half of those men are between the ages of 15 and 34 years old.
Interestingly, though, and according to the same data, the age group least struck by lightning is 30 to 39 years, most likely because people in that age group have young families and are more careful to avoid being caught in a storm.
Concerning risk, location is also important — The threat of a lightning strike is greatest in the southeastern US and generally diminishes heading northwest, except certain lightning-prone areas in the Rocky Mountains. Florida may be the most dangerous state, concerning lightning, accounting for nearly 2,000 injuries and 50 deaths in 50 years.
Other lightning prone states, according to Farmers’ Almanac include Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, Missouri, New Jersey, North Carolina, Texas, Ohio and Pennsylvania. While our state produces a good bit of lightning, the most severe danger is in the summer months when many are outdoors, enjoying activities.