DANGER. Your chances of being struck by a lightning bolt in any given year are about 1 in 500,000, according to the Farmers’ Almanac. And per the National Weather Service, lightning kills an average of 24 people per year in the United States, and hundreds more are injured.

While the estimated 25 million cloud-to-ground lightning flashes per year are fascinating to watch, they are extremely dangerous. While it’s estimated that about 300 people in the US are injured by lightning each year, only about 10% die from their injuries, usually from a heart attack. According to Farmers’ Almanac, you are far less likely to be struck by lightning if you are a woman, child or senior citizen. And according to the CDC, men account for 85% of those struck by lightning — and half of those men are between the ages of 15 and 34 years old.

Local & Social