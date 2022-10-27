NATURAL LANDMARKS: From the mystical Appalachian Trail which runs through the east — and Pennsylvania — to the natural phenomenon that is Mississippi’s Petrified Forest, and the esteemed Grand Canyon, the U.S. has volumes to offer when it comes to exploring natural sites and landmarks.
The Great Smoky Mountains National Park, on the border of North Carolina and Tennessee, is the natural landmark most people would like to tick off their bucket list.
In 2nd place, Niagara Falls emerged as one of the most popular natural landmarks, which is located on the Niagara River. At the Observation Tower at Prospect Point in the Niagara Falls State Park, visitors can view a natural spectacle: a view of all three waterfalls.
Our region made the list as well. Coming in at #100 is the Coudersport Ice Mine.
The Ice Mine is a different sort of natural attraction. The unique place was reopened in 2014 to visitors to get a glimpse of the ice-filled mine and a feel of the significantly colder temperatures.
Four other natural landmarks in Pennsylvania were ranked in the voting of the 250 most popular including #86 Meadow Run Natural Water Slide, #169 Bushkill Falls, #204 Mount Davis and #245 Pine Creek Gorge.