KINZUA: We’re passing along another “sighting” of Kinzua Bridge in the news.
Pennsylvania Outdoor columnist Brian Whipkey wrote, “Hiking, fishing, history: 8 places to explore in 2023 in Pennsylvania’s great outdoors.”
✓ Unlimited website access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Daily Pass
|$3.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$24.00
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$67.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$120.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$195.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. High 34F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: January 30, 2023 @ 8:50 am
KINZUA: We’re passing along another “sighting” of Kinzua Bridge in the news.
Pennsylvania Outdoor columnist Brian Whipkey wrote, “Hiking, fishing, history: 8 places to explore in 2023 in Pennsylvania’s great outdoors.”
His list included Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County, “one of those places that seems to have it all. More than one million people annually visit this state park that offers whitewater rafting on the Youghiogheny River, biking on part of the Great Allegheny Passage and camping in a mountainous area complete with waterfalls and slides.”
Next on the list was the Grand Canyon of Pennsylvania, or Leonard Harrison State Park on one side and Colton Point State Park on the other.
“The depth of the gorge is about 800 feet and both parks have the spectacular scenic overlooks that are easily accessible from the roadways. The views of tree-lines are endless as the canyon area is located in about 160,000 acres of Tioga State Forest.
“Unlike the Grand Canyon in Arizona, Pennsylvania’s version is forested with trees, rivers and trails. The Pine Creek Rail Trail that winds through the gorge has earned national commendations over the years.”
Presque Isle State Park in Erie, as Pennsylvania’s most visited state park, is next, followed by Kinzua Bridge State Park.
“If you’re assembling a bucket list for Pennsylvania sight-seeing, Kinzua Bridge State Park should be on it.” He tells the story of the bridge, the tornado and the creation of what stands today.
“Visitors can spend time on about 600 feet of the bridge to view miles of the Kinzua Gorge or peek down through the glass platform at the end of the structure. Take your fishing rod along; Kinzua Creek provides good fishing for native brook trout.”
We’ll bring you more of the list tomorrow.
Please help local businesses by taking an online survey to help us navigate through these unprecedented times. None of the responses will be shared or used for any other purpose except to better serve our community. The survey is at: www.pulsepoll.com $1,000 is being awarded. Everyone completing the survey will be able to enter a contest to Win as our way of saying, "Thank You" for your time. Thank You!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.