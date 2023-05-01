SLOW DOWN. Keep Kids Alive — Drive 25 Day is observed annually on May 1 in the U.S., according to NationalToday.com, as a day to take action to make roads safer for drivers, passengers, pedestrians and especially kids playing in neighborhoods. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), drivers need to slow down on the roads around playgrounds, school zones and other areas where children often play.
According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), speeding drivers are THREE times more likely to have a car accident. So take the day slow, practice safe driving behaviors and hopefully, carry these behaviors forward. When the speed of a vehicle is higher, safety devices such as airbags become less effective for both drivers and passengers — which is why it is so vital to slow down, especially around pedestrians.
Keep Kids Alive — Drive 25 Day is a non-profit organization founded in 1998 by Tom Everson to educate cyclists, drivers and pedestrians to practice safe behaviors while on the roads. In 2010 alone, there was more than an estimated 5 million police-reported traffic crashes where 32,885 people were killed and over 2 million more injured. The number of deaths from traffic crashes has only remained steady with 31,720 people dying as a result in 2021.
Observe the day by starting your very own Keep Kids Alive — Drive 25 campaign in your own neighborhood, free campaign kits can be found on the non-profit’s website for download or find a more localized campaign to caution drivers around pedestrians and children to make a donation.
Most importantly make sure to apply the day to your own driving habits and slow down. Make sure to apply the 25-miles-per-hour speed limit today (and every time you get behind the wheel.) You already know that slowing down means saving lives!