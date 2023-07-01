POPCORN. America’s original firecracker — “the little seed that burst into our lives hundreds of years ago and still delights with its seed-to-snack transformation,” according to Popcorn.org, who released a special recipe for the July Fourth holiday — Red Hot Poppers!
In order to make the Red Hot Poppers holiday popcorn treat you will need: 3 quarts of popped popcorn; 4 tablespoons or a half stick of butter (or margarine); 3 cups of miniature marshmallows; half cup of red hot cinnamon flavored candies; red and blue confection stars; and red licorice string.
To make this delicious holiday snack, start by spreading a large sheet of plastic wrap onto a work surface and then spray the area with cooking spray. Next, take the cooking spray, and spray a large mixing bowl lightly and place the popped popcorn inside. Then, in a medium saucepan, melt the butter over low heat. Stir the marshmallows until melted and the mixture is smooth. Pour the smooth mixture out over the popped popcorn, then add the red hot candies, and mix well.
To finish the treat, spray your hands with the cooking spray and form the mixture into 24 snack balls. Once your red hot popped popcorn balls are together gently press the red and blue confection stars onto the balls and place a piece of licorice on top of each ball.
If you have more of a sweet tooth, try Peanut Butter Cups. For a copy of these recipes and more, visit popcorn.org and enjoy your Independence Day holiday with family and friends.