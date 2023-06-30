FOURTH Continued. This year, America celebrates its 247th birthday as an independent nation, after securing that independence by winning the Revolutionary War against England.
Thursday’s ‘Round the Square was discussing little known facts about Independence Day, provided by the 2023 Farmers’ Almanac. However, there are many more interesting facts about America’s Birthday:
Did you know — that three American presidents have died on the fourth of July? Thomas Jefferson and John Adams died on the same day, only hours apart on July 4, 1826 and James Monroe was the third president to die on July 4, but years later in 1831.
Have you ever been curious why fireworks are such an important part of the Fourth of July traditions? According to Farmers’ Almanac, fireworks are a staple as they were first mentioned by John Adams in that letter mentioned in Thursday’s RTS. Adams envisioned the American people would partake in future great celebrations with “Pomp and Parade, with Shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of the Continent to the other from this Time forever More.” The illuminations Adams’ referred to are fireworks. It was also said that “rockets” or fireworks were used by soldiers during the Revolutionary War as a type of morale booster.
Also, did you know that the first Fourth of July fireworks weren’t actually lit until 1777, and it was over the night skies of Philadelphia. Boston also held a fireworks display in 1777, and from there the tradition took off. So one could say that the states of Pennsylvania and Massachusetts are somewhat responsible for fireworks on the Fourth.