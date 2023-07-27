HEAT WAVE. As millions of Americans, and others across the nation, deal with the serious heat wave currently sweeping the country, AAA recently released a press release reminding motorists of the extreme dangers of leaving children or pets in a hot car.
“A child’s body temperature rises three to five times faster than an adult’s and when a child is left in a hot vehicle, the situation could become life-threatening very quickly,” said Terri Rae Anthony, safety advisor, AAA East Central. “As parents, caregivers and bystanders, we all play a role in making sure children and animals are protected from these dangerous conditions.”
When a vehicle heats up, every minute counts — and according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 900 children have died of heat stroke in the past 25 years after being left or trapt in a vehicle — in just ten minutes the temperature inside a vehicle can heat up by 20 degrees and become deadly. AAA reminds that when it comes to heatstroke, animals are also very much at risk.
Leaving a family pet, or any animal, in a vehicle while out running errands, taking a break at a rest stop while on a road trip or for any other reason, can have deadly consequences. Animals should be allowed out with their human counterparts, if they are along for the journey. Animals left in a hot car can quickly face irreversible organ damage, heatstroke, brain damage and even death.
Signs your beloved family cat or dog may be in danger of having a heatstroke include: panting, excessive drooling, vomiting, reddened gums and tongue, rapid heart rate and wobbly, uncoordinated movements.
For safety information, visit news.eastcentral.aaa.com.