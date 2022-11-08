GREEN LIGHTS: In an October meeting of the McKean County Commissioners a resolution was approved and a proclamation read regarding Operation Green Light. From Nov. 7 to 13, the McKean County Courthouse will be lit with green lights “to let veterans know they are seen, appreciated and supported,” Commissioner Thomas Kreiner said, reading the resolution.

Commissioner Carol Duffy then read the proclamation on Operation Green Light for veterans, which encouraged people to place a green light in their windows to show unwavering support for veterans and in recognition of their contributions.

