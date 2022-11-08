GREEN LIGHTS: In an October meeting of the McKean County Commissioners a resolution was approved and a proclamation read regarding Operation Green Light. From Nov. 7 to 13, the McKean County Courthouse will be lit with green lights “to let veterans know they are seen, appreciated and supported,” Commissioner Thomas Kreiner said, reading the resolution.
Commissioner Carol Duffy then read the proclamation on Operation Green Light for veterans, which encouraged people to place a green light in their windows to show unwavering support for veterans and in recognition of their contributions.
The Operation Green Light for Veterans initiative spearheaded by National Association of Counties (NACo) and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers is a new program which was designed to raise awareness about the unique challenges veterans face and the resources available to assist them and their families at the county, state and federal levels.
The final day of Operation Green Light also happens to fall on the same day as National Warrior Call Day, an important initiative to help and recognize troops and veterans who are suffering or not seeking help or treatment and might need to be reminded of what matters most with a call from a former battle buddy, friend or family member.
Help McKean County participate by placing a green light in a window at home or in the office.
Also during the Commissioners Meeting, Shane Oschman, the executive director of Bradford’s Office of Economic and Community Development, invited the commissioners to attend the dedication of the Veterans Square project and gazebo, which will be held at 11:11 a.m. on Veterans Day this Friday in Bradford’s Veterans Square.