MISSION: We got a message from a man in Dallas, Texas, who is hoping our RTS readers can help pass on a message to a family — from World War II.
Brad Stuart wrote to us about a message passed to him from his father-in-law, SSgt Paul C. Akin, who served in WWII as a B-17 Ball Turret Gunner in the 571st Bomb Squadron at Station 153 (RAF Framlingham, Parham Airfield).
“Paul’s big regret was that he never had a chance to carry out the dying wishes of a fellow airman, SSgt Richard Caserio,” Brad told us. “Richard was hit by a .50 caliber round during the test firing/ weapons checkout that was done at the start of a mission. Paul held Richard as he lay dying. Richard asked Paul to let his parents know that he loved them. Paul promised that he would let them know. (From what I’ve learned about Richard, I’m sure his parents knew this.)
“When Paul was back state-side, he tried to contact Richard’s parents. He used every resource available, but was unable to reach them. This really bothered Paul. You could see it in his eyes and hear it in his voice. My goal has been to try to pass this on to Richard’s family, for Richard, and for Paul.”
With some research, Brad found that Richard Caserio was from Bradford, attended St. Bernard Church and his parents and siblings are buried at St. Bernard Cemetery. His parents were Patsy and Anita Basile Caserio, and his siblings were Josephine Caserio Colosimo, Camille Caserio Palumbo, Anthony Caserio and Bernard Caserio.
“I expect that there are relatives living in Bradford, Pennsylvania,” Brad said. “It bothers me to think of SSgt Richard Caserio’s name simply “fading away” with no one (besides me) to carry his memory.”