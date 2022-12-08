DECEMBER’S MOON: Have you ever said to yourself “It’s just a phase, it will pass” — well, turns out you could be more right than you knew. According to Farmers’ Almanac, the Moon is believed to affect our psychology on an unconscious level.
“It takes the Moon 29.5 days to make a full cycle from dark to light and back again. From our Earthly perspective we experience many different phases along the way. Each of these is believed to have a connection with our mind.”
Tuesday there was a full moon which eclipsed the red planet — Mars will not shine that bright again until the year 2031. A fun fact: When Mars and the Moon came together, there was a grand alignment between the Sun, Earth, the Moon and Mars.
But December’s skies are not done putting on a show. From Dec. 13 to 14 the Geminid Meteor Showers will reach its peak activity — and happens to be the best time to witness a shooting star. The best time to view, according to the Almanac is between 10 p.m. and 6 p.m. During the night, if the skies are clear, it is possible to see as many as 60 to 120 shooting stars per hour. The neat thing about this meteor shower, opposed to others, is that it is active in the evening — not only after midnight.
Good luck, make sure to make a wish, stay warm and here’s hoping you catch sight of lots of shooting stars.
Other night sky events in December include:
December 21 is the Winter Solstice. It is also the night that the planet Mercury becomes visible for approximately seven days; and
December 24 is known as the Christmas Eve Trinity when the crescent moon, Venus and Mercury all hang together approximately 30 minutes before the sun sets.