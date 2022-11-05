ORANGE: Monday is a special day for folks suffering from a rare, incurable pain condition known by several names — CPRS, RSD, AMPS, RND.

Each year, on Nov. 7, is Color the World Orange Day to support those who suffer from the condition. Wear orange, decorate your home or office in orange. And join others around the world in showing support by talking a selfie and sharing it on social media, marking it #CRPSorangeday and #TakeThatCRPS

