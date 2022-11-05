ORANGE: Monday is a special day for folks suffering from a rare, incurable pain condition known by several names — CPRS, RSD, AMPS, RND.
Each year, on Nov. 7, is Color the World Orange Day to support those who suffer from the condition. Wear orange, decorate your home or office in orange. And join others around the world in showing support by talking a selfie and sharing it on social media, marking it #CRPSorangeday and #TakeThatCRPS
There’s a non-profit organization started by a young man with CRPS named Patrick. It’s called Ferocious Fighters, and it works to show the children and young adults who suffer from this condition that they are not alone.
CRPS, or chronic regional pain syndrome, is a neurological condition with very high amounts of pain and inflammation. The McGill Pain Scale ranks it a 42/50; amputation of a finger or a toe is at a 40; childbirth with no training is a 40; arthritis is an 18.
Not only is there no cure, but also few treatments help.
Bradford resident Emily Schellhammer has suffered from the condition for 12 years. She’s been through many hospitalizations, treatments, and medications — and loneliness, depression and feelings of hopelessness.
Yet she keeps going, with the strength and support of her fellow Ferocious Fighters.
“It’s hard to live in constant pain, and not be able to do what others my age can. But with organizations like Ferocious Fighters, I know I’m not alone.”
And break out some orange on Monday to show that you are in their corner.