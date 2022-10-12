METASTASIZED. As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, Wednesday, Oct.13 is set aside to recognize individuals suffering from breast cancer which has metastasized.

Metastatic means that what began as a case of early-stage breast cancer has metastasized/ spread to other organs throughout the body, such as lungs, bones, etc. Once breast cancer has metastasized it is considered to be a stage four cancer diagnosis.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos