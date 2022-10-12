METASTASIZED. As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, Wednesday, Oct.13 is set aside to recognize individuals suffering from breast cancer which has metastasized.
Metastatic means that what began as a case of early-stage breast cancer has metastasized/ spread to other organs throughout the body, such as lungs, bones, etc. Once breast cancer has metastasized it is considered to be a stage four cancer diagnosis.
Unfortunately, at this point in time, there is no cure for metastatic breast cancer (MBC) — treatments may include surgeries, chemotherapy, clinical trials of new drugs — however, these treatments do not result in a cure, they simply can help improve the patient’s quality of life and possibly lengthen their life span.
The proposal for the installation of Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day came about in 2009 when a group of nine MBC patients as well as their families and supporters traveled to Washington, D.C. to picket and demonstrate — these brave souls were able to attract the attention of the right politicians to initiate a vote in order to recognize the day officially.
As stated by the Metastatic Breast Cancer Network, “Now it is up to every metastatic breast cancer patient and those who love and support them to find ways to make use of this day…to further our cause to support those living with the disease and demand research to find treatments to extend our lives.”
The importance of this MBC Awareness Day drives more people to understand the struggles of MBC patients with the hope that more people will donate for research to fight for a cure.
In recognition of the holiday today, reach out to someone you know who is battling breast cancer and let them know that you want to understand what they are going through and to offer support.