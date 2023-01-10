BLUE DAY. The Wolf Administration recently released a press release encouraging the public to learn and act by joining #WearBlueDayPA day on Wednesday, to combat human trafficking, offer survivors resources and educate folks.

Executives from PennDOT, the Department of Health, Labor and Industry, state police and the office of Victim Advocates were joined by other advocates to discuss human trafficking, outline efforts to combat it, explain how to report potential cases and offer resources for survivors.

