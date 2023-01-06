ALTRUISM, is defined as the belief or practice of selfless concern for the well-being of others. One way to practice altruism is to donate blood — and if you haven’t before then January is the perfect month to make an attempt as January is recognized as National Blood Donor Month; When you give — People live.
This month keep an eye on the Bradford Era for upcoming blood drives. Since it is estimated that only 3% of the entire community actually donates blood to save lives, maybe for the month of January the Bradford Community can improve upon the low percentage of area donors.
Current facts about blood needs, according to American Red Cross:
- Every two seconds someone in the U.S. required blood, or platelets to survive, however each year, an estimated 6.8 million people in the U.S. donate;
- Approximately 29,000 units of red blood cells are needed each and every day in the U.S.;
- Nearly 16 million blood components are transfused each year in the U.S — while only 13.6 million units of whole blood, red blood cells are collected in the U.S. yearly;
- A single car accident victim can require as many as 100 units of blood;
- Unfortunately, blood and platelets cannot be manufactured — they can only come for volunteers donating;
- The blood type most often requested by hospitals is type O, which about 45% of folks in the U.S, have type O; and
- The AB plasma can be transfused to patients of all blood types — type O negative can also be given to patients of all blood types — Since only 4% of people in the U.S. have AB blood, this plasma is usually in short supply;
- One donation can help to save more than just one life.