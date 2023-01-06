ALTRUISM, is defined as the belief or practice of selfless concern for the well-being of others. One way to practice altruism is to donate blood — and if you haven’t before then January is the perfect month to make an attempt as January is recognized as National Blood Donor Month; When you give — People live.

This month keep an eye on the Bradford Era for upcoming blood drives. Since it is estimated that only 3% of the entire community actually donates blood to save lives, maybe for the month of January the Bradford Community can improve upon the low percentage of area donors.

