FRIGHTENING. Some individuals may find bats frightening, especially due to the bad rap they received in 1897 after Bram Stoker published Dracula — forever linking bats with the undead.

However, since October is Bat Awareness Month, we at The Era felt it necessary to illuminate the good things bats do for our environment. These non-invasive species are an awesome source of natural pest control.Bats devour a lot of pesky insects daily and they are also responsible for aiding in the pollination of fruits. Unfortunately though of the approximate 1400 known species of bats, nearly 200 of those species are threatened with extinction.

