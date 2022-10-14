FRIGHTENING. Some individuals may find bats frightening, especially due to the bad rap they received in 1897 after Bram Stoker published Dracula — forever linking bats with the undead.
However, since October is Bat Awareness Month, we at The Era felt it necessary to illuminate the good things bats do for our environment. These non-invasive species are an awesome source of natural pest control.Bats devour a lot of pesky insects daily and they are also responsible for aiding in the pollination of fruits. Unfortunately though of the approximate 1400 known species of bats, nearly 200 of those species are threatened with extinction.
Although these fascinating creatures live everywhere humans reside — They do a stellar job managing to avoid human interactions quite well — Especially considering the fact their ability to navigate with precision is done via echolocation, instead of sight or smell.
These interesting mammals, the only mammals that fly, are one of the largest and longest living species on Earth. They are also one of three mammals who make a habit of sleeping upside down; the other two being sloths and manatees.
To learn more about bats in recognition of Bat Awareness Month visit Bat observation International at https://www.batcon.org/
SPOOKY. Also celebrated in October is Halloween Safety Month. Halloween is a fun holiday for friends and families, but since it usually involves being outdoors late into the evening, it’s important to keep safety in mind when you’re out celebrating this spooky holiday.
For instance, the National Safety Council reported that in 2013, there were approximately 6,100 pedestrian deaths on Halloween, as well as over 160,000 nonfatal injuries.
While out trick-or-treating later this month, be safe out there by making preparations to have a safe and supervised Halloween evening.