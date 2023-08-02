AUGUST SKIES. Make sure to look up this month as must-see astronomical events occur in the night skies, according to the Space Tourism Guide.
“Planets, asteroids and meteors — oh my! August is one of the best months of the year for viewing astronomical events. This is primarily due to the Perseids, arguably the best meteor shower of the year. But the Perseids aren’t the only thing worth seeing in the night sky this month. “The August night sky has plenty else to see,” reads the Space Tourism Guide website.
This week, the best astronomical event above McKean County will be the close approach of the moon and Saturn in the predawn hours Thursday. A bright and nearly full moon very close to Saturn will be visible unaided — meaning no telescopes or binoculars needed.
Then Aug. 8 the moon will once again appear close to a planet, Jupiter this time — which may be hard to believe considering how far Jupiter is from Saturn. The approach will be visible during the early morning hours.
The night sky event everyone is waiting for this August will happen on the 13th, according to the Space Tourism Guide — the peak of the Perseid meteor shower. The Perseid meteor shower peaks each year in mid-August and as it peaks you can expect to see as many as 150 meteors per hour! This combined with the warm weather of August nights makes the Perseids very popular.