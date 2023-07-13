DOG GONE. Hot dogs, get your free hot dog — seriously. The Bradford Community Pride Lions Club is giving away 100 free hot dogs in the Tops parking lot on Main Street on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and you are invited.
This organization does a lot for the community, and we’re encouraging folks to say “thanks” while taking part.
GET GRUBBIN’. You have seen them around town and probably stopped at one to grab a quick bite at some point in your lifetime. For the first time, in Bradford, five food trucks will be in the same place at the same time.
Food Truck Fest will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 20 in front of the State Farm Insurance Agency Office on East Corydon Street.
CJ Bar B Que and Catering, The Good Place, Pizza Napoli & Restaurant, The Lunch Bus, and Roadrunner Novelties will be on hand for folks to get their grub on. Kids activities, basket raffles, and representatives from area businesses are all part of the inaugural event.
Whether you eat on site or grab and go, the first Food Truck Festival will have a little something for everyone.
REFRESHING: Support a cause with a glass or two of lemonade. The Growing with Grace Christian School is hosting a Lemonade Stand on Friday, July 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Grace Lutheran Church parking lot (79 Mechanic St.). Proceeds will benefit the United Way of Bradford. Each refreshing glass of lemonade is priced at $1.
Again, remember to say “thank you!”