BOOKS: How many books have you read this year?
Are you one of those people who say they’d love to read, but never have time? Or are you one of those folks who happily say they haven’t read a book since high school?
We can’t imagine.
Of course, we’re fans of the written word here at The Era.
We did a quick online search to see what books are new at Bradford Area Public Library. There’s a new Dale Brown, a new Martha Wells, some non-fiction like “The Cat’s Meow” and “Cleopatra’s Daughter.” And so much more.
There are so many books, free to read, both in print and in digital format. And the library operates a used book sale in the library, with books for less than the cost of a cup of coffee.
We often hear “I don’t know anything about politics” when it comes time for elections. A quick search for U.S. politics and government on the Bradford library web page came up with 347 results.
“How do I learn about elections?” There are 46 titles that come up.
Beekeeping? Seven. Downsizing? Six. The internet? 162. Bullying? 116. Memory? 580.
Are you getting the picture? That’s just one of our local libraries. There are more — Smethport, Kane, Mount Jewett, Port Allegany and even a small one in Eldred.
And the Eldred World War II Museum has a library with vast amounts of information on the military and its campaigns.
There are worlds to explore, all without leaving the safety and comfort of one’s home.
So please, spend some time exploring. Let your imagination loose, you might learn something you’ve always wanted to know. Or get really good at trivia games.