SUPERSTITIONS: A superstition is defined as an “excessively credulous belief in and reverence for supernatural beings,” such as ghosts, witchcraft, sorcery and other beliefs in things that may seem silly to one person, but very serious to another.
Most superstitions are just silly, however according to a recent article in Farmers’ Almanac there is a good chance that many still believe in some of these superstitions and rituals to gain luck or thwart evil. For example, have you ever heard the superstition that walking under a ladder brings bad luck? Besides being dangerous to walk under a ladder in case it slips, there’s more to the superstition to that — in fact, the belief is that because a ladder leaning against a surface creates a triangle you had better not step through and break it, or evil may befall you.
Another old superstition is that black cats are bad luck, and because of this belief black cats are often the least adoptable kittens left at shelters. According to the superstition if a black cat crosses your path it may be lucky or unlucky, depending on where you live — for instance, in Egypt all cats are lucky, no matter their color. However, black cats were just the opposite during the Middle Ages in Europe, when it was believed that a witch would take the form of a black cat. Of course, black cats are just cats and their coat color is simply genetic.
