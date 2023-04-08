FLOWERS: Easter is a time of year closely associated with flowers, because of spring and because of the symbolism.
We turned to Farmers’ Almanac for details.
Easter lilies are traditionally associated with purity and resurrection. “This comes from Christian legend, which says that after Jesus’ death and resurrection, these flowers were found growing in the Garden of Gethsemane where Jesus prayed the night before the crucifixion.”
The Easter cactus, which can be white, red, orange, pink or purple, arrives just in time for the holiday. The flower is a symbol of rebirth.
The daffodil, often the first flowers seen in spring, has become a symbol of Easter, too. These flowers represent the arrival of new life, and in England, are known as Lent lilies.
Hyacinth, in shades of purple, pink and white, are an early and fragrant bloomer. These annual flowers symbolize constancy and sincerity, Farmers Almanac says.
The many colors of tulips are a symbol of rebirth, since they are among the first to emerge from winter dormancy. They represent love, belief and forgiveness. Because of the shape and color of the blooms, some associate tulips with Easter eggs.
The hydrangea is a popular spring flower, ranging in color from white to pink to blue. As an Easter gift, hydrangeas represent gratitude and understanding.
The hellebore, or winter rose, is the earliest bloomer, coming out in late winter or early spring. It’s associated with Lent because in many areas, it emerges during the season. It, too, represents rebirth.
Last on the list for Farmers Almanac is the azalea, a blooming shrub that is a symbol of temperance, moderation and love.