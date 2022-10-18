ZIPPO: Zippo’s Windy is turning 85, so we wanted to revisit some Zippo trivia that we’re sure most native Bradfordians spout with confidence. All of this information is available on zippo.com
The first Zippo pocket lighter, produced in 1933, is on display at the Zippo/Case Museum right here in Bradford.
In the mid-1930s, Kendall Refining Company in Bradford placed an order for 500 Zippo lighters. These lighters are believed to be the first company advertised lighters produced by Zippo and are highly sought after by collectors.
In the 1940s, Zippo ceased production of lighters for consumer markets and dedicated all production to the U.S. military, with the steel-cased Zippo lighter with the black crackle finish.
“The fact that millions of American military personnel carried the lighter into battle was a significant catalyst in establishing Zippo as an American icon throughout the world. Supplying the military market resulted in full production for the plant and enabled Zippo to become financially strong and made it a viable company,” reads Zippo.com
At the end of the war, Zippo returned to selling lighters to a peacetime America.
That military connection has held strong. During the Vietnam War, troops carried their Zippos as a tool as well as a lighter for the ubiquitous cigarette. In-country engravers created a unique subset of Zippo lighters, Vietnam Trench Art. Engravings held artwork — not all of which was PG — maps, unit insignias, places and dates, and slogans or phrases.
At the Museum, an exhibit is devoted to Zippo and the military in World War II, “An Ally for the Allies.”
The famous lighter’s connections to stage and screen and to music are highlighted as well.