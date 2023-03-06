POPCORN: It’s time for more recipes from the Popcorn Board, which offers tasty ways to dress up an already yummy and healthy snack.
Here’s one for mint chocolate chip popcorn — ok, so it’s not a healthy alternative, but we’d bet it’s tasty!
✓ Unlimited website access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Daily Pass
|$3.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$24.00
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$67.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$120.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$195.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
A mixture of rain and snow showers. High 42F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Snow this evening will taper off as a few snow showers late. Low 24F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Updated: March 6, 2023 @ 12:57 pm
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches with the greater amounts occurring on the ridge tops. * WHERE...Warren, McKean, Potter, Elk and Cameron Counties. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 2 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The bulk of the snow accumulation will occur this evening and across the higher terrain, since temperatures at the onset of snow will be in the 30s to around 40 degrees. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. &&
POPCORN: It’s time for more recipes from the Popcorn Board, which offers tasty ways to dress up an already yummy and healthy snack.
Here’s one for mint chocolate chip popcorn — ok, so it’s not a healthy alternative, but we’d bet it’s tasty!
Eight cups popcorn, 3 cups mini marshmallows, 2 tablespoons butter, 1 1/2 teaspoons mint extract, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, 1/2 cup mini chocolate chips, 1/2 cup dark chocolate, melted
Directions: Transfer popcorn to a large bowl. In a medium saucepan set over medium heat, add marshmallows and butter; cook, stirring frequently, for 3 minutes or until smooth and melted. Stir in mint extract and vanilla extract; pour over popcorn. Add chocolate chips to popcorn mixture; toss to combine. Spread mixture out on parchment paper–lined baking sheet and drizzle with dark chocolate. Let stand until set. Break into pieces to serve. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.
This one’s better for you, but we can’t say we’re in a hurry to try it — kale lime popcorn.
Ten cups popped popcorn, 1 tablespoon margarine or butter, melted; Zest of 1 lime; 2 tablespoons lime juice; 1/4 cup crushed kale chips
Directions: Place popcorn in a large bowl. Whisk lime zest, lime juice and margarine together. Toss to coat popcorn.
Sprinkle kale over popcorn, mixing to distribute evenly.
How about Dilly lemon munch?
Two quarts popcorn popped, 2 tablespoons shredded lemon peel, 1 teaspoon dill weed
Optional: 1/2 teaspoon low-sodium salt
Directions: Toss popcorn with lemon peel and dill weed. Flavor enhances as popcorn stands. For a more savory bite, mix popcorn with fresh chives and grated cheddar cheese.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please help local businesses by taking an online survey to help us navigate through these unprecedented times. None of the responses will be shared or used for any other purpose except to better serve our community. The survey is at: www.pulsepoll.com $1,000 is being awarded. Everyone completing the survey will be able to enter a contest to Win as our way of saying, "Thank You" for your time. Thank You!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.