WILD GUESS. In 2010, professional speaker Jim Barber came up with the idea for National Take a Wild Guess Day — and the idea became a huge success, recognized annually on April 15. There are two types of guessing, according to NationalToday.com, there is taking a wild guess based on little to no knowledge of information OR there is an educated guess based on speculation of experience and knowledge.
Some of the most famous guessing games include: Charades, Pictionary, Twenty Questions, Mastermind and Battleship. This day serves as a reminder, especially for us control freaks and overthinkers, who tend to put entirely too much pressure on minute decisions that need to be made — Barber created National Take a Wild Guess Day as a nudge for the over-analytical types to relax, let go and just take that wild guess.
Believe it or not, taking a wild guess can sometimes be enlightening. Sometimes that gut instinct you’ve felt could be more accurate than the analytical educated guess. It is a widely believed fact that our bodies are capable of sensing things our brains cannot — forgetting the educated guessing, hunches can sometimes lead to eye-opening discoveries.
Just for the fun of celebrating National Take a Wild Guess Day, here are a few riddles — use your gut intuition to provide the answers:
- What question can you never answer yes to?
- What can you keep after giving to someone?
- What can’t talk but will reply when spoken to?
- I’m tall when I am young, but short when I’m old. What am I?
- What goes up and down but doesn’t move?
- What is so fragile that saying its name breaks it?
To cheat, the answers are as follows: Are you asleep yet?; your word; an echo; a candle; a staircase; and silence.