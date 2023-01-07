PHOTO CONTEST: Do you like to take photos? Your photo could be viewed by 80,000 readers when entered into Pennsylvania’s premier photo contest, held by the Pennsylvania Magazine.
Those interested in entering the contest can enter up to 15 images in any category combination. Categories include Birds, Town & Urban Life or Country Views. This contest is open to any individual who doesn’t earn their living as a professional photographer.
All entries for the contest must be submitted via Dropbox.com or postmarked no later than April 15.
Beyond the chance of having your photos viewed by a very large audience the contest offers a first place award of $250 in cash, t-shirt and one-year subscription to Pennsylvania Magazine; a second place award of $150 in cash, t-shirt and one-year subscription; and third place award of $75 in cash, t-shirt and subscription to Pennsylvania Magazine. Prizes of t-shirts and one-year subscriptions to the magazine will also be awarded to honorable mentions.
Winning photos will appear in the July/August, September/October, and/or November/December issues. After the judges have selected contest winners, the editor of the magazine will review the finalist images throughout the year for possible single use in upcoming issues.
Submit your entries electronically via Dropbox or WeTransfer or mail photos on a USB drive or CD/DVD with a completed fill-in PDF entry form to Pennsylvania Magazine, 2023 Photo Contest, P.O. Box 755, Camp Hill, PA 17001-0755.
More information and the rules of the contest can be found in the January/February edition of Pennsylvania Magazine. Visit the magazine online at pa-mag.com.