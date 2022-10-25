PUNNY. So, you just got invited to a shindig for the ghastly celebrations this weekend and have nothing to wear and no money for a costume — what are you going to do?
You could go with the tried and true: Tape a quarter on your back and go as a QUARTERBACK, or stick a name tag to your shirt that says “NUDIST ON STRIKE.”
But those are getting old.
It’s time for a few new punny costume options, don’t you think.
- BREADWINNER: hang a few medals around your neck and carry a loaf or two of bread
- CEILING FAN: write the word CEILING on a shirt and carry pom-poms, add a sign for extra enthusiasm that says “Ceiling is #1”
- RAINING CATS AND DOGS: tape cutout pictures of cats and dogs to a rain poncho, carry an umbrella with small stuffed animals hanging from it for more umph
- SMARTY PANTS: decorate a pair of pants with unopened Smarties candies
- GRATEFUL DEAD: don some dreary face paint and wear a shirt with the word THANKS across the front
- SHE SELLS SEASHELLS: line the inside of a jacket with seashells — then open it and try to sell them when someone asks about your costume
- CHIP ON THE SHOULDER: cut a piece of yellow paper in the shape of a circle and then accordion fold it so the chip has ridges, pin it to the shoulder of a shirt
- HAWAIIAN PUNCH: wear a tropical shirt and boxing gloves
- PUMPKIN PI: grab an orange shirt, use black marker to design a jack-o-lantern face on the front but for the eyes use the symbol for pi (�)