HEAT: Due to the recent extreme heat, the Bradford SPCA is in desperate need of kiddie pools — Currently, the SPCA only has two kiddie pools to share among 51 dogs.
In addition to kiddie pools, the animals of the Bradford SPCA could also use anything to provide shade while they are outside. For questions concerning donations, call (814) 362-8850 before 4 p.m.
—————————
BERRIES: Today is National Blueberry Day, formed to celebrate and spread information about the health benefits of the tasty, nutrient-packed, fiber rich and antioxidant-rich snack perfect to enjoy on a sunny day.
According to numerous studies, eating blueberries daily can bring positive changes in health — it can lower cholesterol levels, promote heart health, reduce DNA damage, fight against aging and cancer, improve brain function and work against diabetes.
To celebrate National Blueberry Day, why not try the Farmers’ Almanac recipe from Two Fat Cats Bakery of Portland, Maine, for Lemon Zucchini Whoopie Pies with Blueberry Filling.
Gather the following ingredients — 4 cups of flour, 2 teaspoons baking soda, 2 teaspoons baking powder, 1 teaspoon sea salt, 8 tablespoons unsalted butter, 1 cup sugar, 1 cup brown sugar, 6 tablespoons oil, 2 large eggs, ¾ cup of milk, 6 ounces shredded zucchini and 4 teaspoons grated lemon zest.
Filling ingredients include 12 ounces fresh blueberries, half cup sugar, 2 tablespoons cornstarch and 2 teaspoons lemon juice. And last but not least, the ingredients needed for the buttercream meringue include 4 large egg whites, ¼ teaspoon cream of tartar, 1 1/3 cups of sugar, 1/3 cup of water, 1 pound unsalted butter, 2 teaspoons vanilla, and a pinch of sea salt.
To make this blueberry treat, visit www.farmersalmanac.com/lemon-zucchini-whoopie-pies-recipe for the full recipe.