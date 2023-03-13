SNOW: We’ve heard a lot of people commenting — and some lamenting — on this year’s lack of snowfall. So we looked around for some numbers. WeatherSpark.com had precipitation information, which showed there was more rain than snow this month, for a total of 29% of days with precipitation. The website SnoFlo said this year’s snowpack in Bradford was 78% below normal.

We found monthly averages for snowfall during March for Bradford, from averages taken from weather data collected from 1991 to 2020 by the U.S. National Centers for Environmental Information. The number of days it snowed a month was calculated, too, based on the number of days it snowed at least 0.1 inches.

