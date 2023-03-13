SNOW: We’ve heard a lot of people commenting — and some lamenting — on this year’s lack of snowfall. So we looked around for some numbers. WeatherSpark.com had precipitation information, which showed there was more rain than snow this month, for a total of 29% of days with precipitation. The website SnoFlo said this year’s snowpack in Bradford was 78% below normal.
We found monthly averages for snowfall during March for Bradford, from averages taken from weather data collected from 1991 to 2020 by the U.S. National Centers for Environmental Information. The number of days it snowed a month was calculated, too, based on the number of days it snowed at least 0.1 inches.
This from the website Current Results: In Bradford, it snowed on 5.4 days in March during that time, with 10 inches as the average amount.
At the George Stevenson Reservoir in Cameron County, the average was 2.9 days, and 5.7 inches. Erie appeared to be the “winner” — or loser? — in that report with snow falling on 7.8 days, with a total of 14.5 inches.
We took a look at Buffalo, N.Y., too, the snowfall capital of the region. Lake Erie hasn’t been freezing to the degree it normally does, meaning lake effect snow continues to hit the area.
In Buffalo, N.Y., the snowfall total for this winter is officially 101.6 inches. That makes Bradford’s official total of 28.1 inches look pretty measly.
In 2022, Bradford had 74.1 inches; in 2021, 70.2 inches; and in 2020, 87.2 inches.
The last time Bradford’s snowfall broke 100 inches was in 2007, when the total was 114.7 inches; in 2005, 117 inches; and in 1978, a whopping 162.3 inches.