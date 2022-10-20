PITCH: We found quite a sales pitch in a newspaper for 1925, and were surprised by what they were selling — Florida.
Brokers were working on selling vacation property in the sunny land of Florida. Here’s the ad:
Brokers were working on selling vacation property in the sunny land of Florida. Here's the ad:
Brokers were working on selling vacation property in the sunny land of Florida. Here’s the ad:
“What does Florida mean to you?
Most everyone knows someone who has been to this wonderful land. Most everyone knows of someone who has made fabulous profits through dealing in Florida land. Most everyone has asked: “How can I participate in these profits which we hear of every day?”
The answer is simple — Go to Florida, see the country and join the procession. Have you ever been to this land of enchantment where nature has been most lavish in her gifts? Have you ever looked at a gorgeous Florida sunset? Have you ever lived in this exhilarating climate, where you waken with the sunrise and start the day full of pep and know the joy of loving?
If you have, you are a Florida booster.”
A private deluxe train consisting of solid steel Pullmans left Bradford October 23 and returned October 31, traveling to Winter Haven, Florida, in hopes they would buy in to “a magnificent development” planned by Haven Villa Corporation, working in connection with The Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce.
“Experience has taught us that over 60 percent of the people who take these tours either buy land for profit or for homes.”
The all-inclusive tour for 25 people could be had for $99.75 a piece. A Bradford headquarters had been organized through M.E. O’Brien at 75 State St.
What an interesting piece of history! We’d be curious to know if any families in Bradford still have connections made through deals like this.
