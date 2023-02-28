LEAVE THE LEAVES. That’s right, leave the leaves in the garden for another month or so. It can be tempting as signs of Spring start popping up, but don’t clean up just yet.
Pennsylvania State Extension explains in many articles and videos on their website that gardeners should delay cleanup for as long as possible to allow the overwintering bugs, bees, and other winged critters to emerge from their spaces.
One article states, “In the spring, wait as long as you can to clean out dead stalks and grasses in the garden, as these may be the home of overwintering invertebrates. Ideally, home gardeners should wait until it is time to mow regularly or the plum trees have stopped blooming, since it is likely that the overwintering bees have already emerged by then to take advantage of the early blossoms. If possible, it is even better to wait until apple trees are blooming, because mining and bumble bees will be first to emerge and enjoy apple blossoms here in Pennsylvania,” because many of the bugs and bees are pollinators that gardeners want in the gardens later in the season.
If you would like to learn more about gardening with pollinators in mind, consider taking a few classes or workshops through the extension. From flowers to vegetables to trees, learning how and when to garden is worth the time.
They also offer a Master Gardener program for those who are interested in a variety of advanced learning subjects, including plant identification, pest control, lawn care, landscape design, and much more.