LEAVE THE LEAVES. That’s right, leave the leaves in the garden for another month or so. It can be tempting as signs of Spring start popping up, but don’t clean up just yet.

Pennsylvania State Extension explains in many articles and videos on their website that gardeners should delay cleanup for as long as possible to allow the overwintering bugs, bees, and other winged critters to emerge from their spaces.

