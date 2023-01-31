LIST: Pennsylvania Outdoor columnist Brian Whipkey has written about eight places to explore in Pennsylvania’s great outdoors. We started off with four yesterday, and we’ll bring you the rest today — with another familiar favorite.
“If you like hiking and waterfalls, you should plan a trip to Ricketts Glen State Park. The DCNR describes it as ‘one of the most scenic areas in Pennsylvania.’ The trails and 22 named waterfalls are located in 13,193 acres of public land located in Luzerne, Sullivan and Columbia counties.”
Of course the Elk Country Visitors Center made the list!
“Have you ever seen an elk in real life?” the author asked. “While driving through the area, it’s common to see elk feeding in fields or standing near roadways.”
While September and October are the most popular time to see the elk, during the rut, changes are very good that some will be around Winslow Hill or Benezette when you visit.
The next location is Raystown Lake in Huntingdon County, an 8,300-acre reservoir owned and operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
“It is the largest lake located entirely within Pennsylvania, and it’s a hot recreation spot. More than 1.5 million people visited the waterway this past year. In the peaceful surroundings you can catch everything from bluegills and bass to large lake trout, muskellunge and striped bass.”
Last, but certainly not least, is Cook Forest State Park.
“The 8,500-acre property will help you see wilderness in its undisturbed state. There are trees that stand more than 150 feet tall. There are 30 white pine trees that are at least 160 feet tall and about 80 that are 150 feet tall. The tallest tree is a 171-foot white pine that is also the tallest tree in Pennsylvania.”