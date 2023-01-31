LIST: Pennsylvania Outdoor columnist Brian Whipkey has written about eight places to explore in Pennsylvania’s great outdoors. We started off with four yesterday, and we’ll bring you the rest today — with another familiar favorite.

“If you like hiking and waterfalls, you should plan a trip to Ricketts Glen State Park. The DCNR describes it as ‘one of the most scenic areas in Pennsylvania.’ The trails and 22 named waterfalls are located in 13,193 acres of public land located in Luzerne, Sullivan and Columbia counties.”

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos