SWEET AND TART: There are plenty of websites which rank items on each end of the spectrum, some will give you a list of the top Halloween candy for 2022, while others prefer to focus on the worst candy options. Candystore.com compiled a list of each this year, using data compiled from 15,000 customer surveys mashed with data from other reputable surveys.
Based on the data which candystore.com compiled and studied, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups stayed in the number one position for yet another year as the most desired candy on the market, M&M’s also retained their spot by holding firm in the number two position while Snickers moved into the top three, knocking Skittles into 4th.
As far as candy options to possibly avoid, given their ranking on their year’s list, candystore.com data states that consumers have a hard time deciding which is the worst Halloween candy option and have teetered between Circus Peanuts and Candy Corn taking the number one position for several years now. Ranking third, again on candystore.com’s worst Halloween candy list is Peanut Butter Kisses. Also included among this list were Necco Wafers, Wax Coke Bottles, Smarties, Mary Janes, Tootsie Rolls, black licorice and Good & Plenty.
To view the full breakdown of the best and worst Halloween candy options before you stop by the store to pick-up a few bags for this year’s trick-or-treaters, visit candystore.com.
As far as Pennsylvania residents (specifically children) are concerned, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are their number one — Reese’s is also the favorite in 18 additional states, including California, Massachusetts and Utah. However, our neighbors to the north in New York state prefer KitKat over Reese’s, according to a report from topagency.com.
According to the same report, Pennsylvania residents’ second favorite candy, especially for the Halloween holiday, are Starburst, followed by the original flavored M&M’s, Milky Way and Twix.