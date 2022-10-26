SWEET AND TART: There are plenty of websites which rank items on each end of the spectrum, some will give you a list of the top Halloween candy for 2022, while others prefer to focus on the worst candy options. Candystore.com compiled a list of each this year, using data compiled from 15,000 customer surveys mashed with data from other reputable surveys.

Based on the data which candystore.com compiled and studied, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups stayed in the number one position for yet another year as the most desired candy on the market, M&M’s also retained their spot by holding firm in the number two position while Snickers moved into the top three, knocking Skittles into 4th.

