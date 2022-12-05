CANDY: There’s an old song on a Snoopy Christmas album called “Christmas Candy,” and the lyrics say “Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without the Christmas candy.”
We took a look at what Candystore.com’s customers ranked as the worst candies of the season this year. Number 10 was the chocolate orange.
This year’s number 9 was peppermint bark, which fell in popularity this year. One user commented that it is the “pumpkin spice of Christmas … sugary, nasty and prolific.”
Number 8 was ribbon candy.
Number 7 was Peeps. By this time, most people have a strong opinion on the marshmallow candy. The Candystore.com list referred to them as “rubbery styrofoam.”
Number 6 was old-fashioned candy mix, which customers said “tasted like soap” or were “clearly left over from years ago” or even tasted like “fruity rocks.”
Number 5 was non-peppermint candy canes. We’re on board with this one. Warheads, Oreos, Hershey’s, Froot Loops, pickle flavored — why?
Number 4 was Lifesaver Story Books. It’s not the Lifesavers people object to, it’s the packaging. There’s no story in the “story book.” There’s nothing to read on Christmas morning. And Lifesavers aren’t really a Christmas candy, they’re more of a “keep in your car or purse for when you need something” candy.
Number 3 was chocolate-covered cherry cordials. It’s the stuff, in the middle, where the cherry is floating.
Number 2 was reindeer corn. It’s candy corn masquerading as something else, as still as nasty.
And number 1, the worst candy, was Christmas nougat — “squishy Christmas tree mint circle … squishy and minty is weird.”