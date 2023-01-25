WINTER: It’s winter, it’s cold, it snows, there’s ice. Big deal, right? Not so much. There are a lot of places around here where a broken down car could take a bit of time to be found.

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation recommends carrying emergency kits with items such as non-perishable food, water, first-aid supplies, warm clothes, a blanket, cell phone charger and a small snow shovel. Motorists should tailor their kits to any specific needs that they or their families have such as baby supplies, extra medication and pet supplies.

