MARILLA: We’ve mentioned this before, but wanted to bring you an update.
The Bradford City Water Authority is holding a “We Love Marilla” photo contest, and is accepting entries through the close of business on Dec. 23.
The Authority board decided to open the contest to professional photographers, with a limit of one category — ground or aerial.
Some other updates:
“For the Amateur/Aspiring category, only minor cropping is permitted, and no digitally enhanced photographs will be permitted for this category. Enhancements will be permitted under the Professional category.”
Photos may be submitted to: info@bradfordwater.com
Multiple photos must be attached separately. Entry must include: Name, Address, Telephone Number and Email address.
Photos, which must be in digital format, will not be returned.
The entire official rules are available on the Water Authority’s website bradfordwater.com
We urge everyone to submit your photos. The Water Authority is planning a calendar of Marilla through the seasons — the budding leaves of spring, the lush forest in summer, the spectacular colors of fall, the beauty of the crisp snow and ice.
We know there are some very talented amateur photographers out there, not to mention our incredible professionals. And with a place as gorgeous as Marilla, it would be difficult to get a bad shot!
There are prizes for the top three in the amateur category in ground level and aerial categories, and combined for the professional categories, so amateurs don’t worry about having to compete against the pros.
Photo contest entries will be judged based on creativity, quality and majestic beauty of the content.
Winners will be notified on Jan. 20, and results will be announced on Jan. 27.
