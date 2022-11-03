VOTE 411. Election information is useful this close to voting. The nonpartisan group, League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania, has an excellent resource for voters across the state to help plan for next week.

VOTE411.org is a “one-stop shop” with accessible tools to help navigate the voting process. It provides personalized candidate information, voter registration details, polling place locations, and other helpful election information.

