VOTE 411. Election information is useful this close to voting. The nonpartisan group, League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania, has an excellent resource for voters across the state to help plan for next week.
VOTE411.org is a “one-stop shop” with accessible tools to help navigate the voting process. It provides personalized candidate information, voter registration details, polling place locations, and other helpful election information.
The PA Leagues’ work includes important election services like poll worker recruitment, voter registration, election protection, and voter education. VOTE411 is an invaluable resource for the League’s civic engagement and voter education efforts.
VOTE411 helps millions each year, many of them young people and first-time voters, learn more about what’s on their ballot, where candidates stand on the issues, how to find their polling place, and more.
“The League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania is pleased to provide this important, nonpartisan resource to Pennsylvania voters,” said Meghan Pierce, Executive Director. “We encourage voters to visit VOTE411.org to make a voting plan so they are prepared to cast their vote confidently on Election Day!”
Election Day in Pennsylvania is on Nov. 8, polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Early voting and absentee/mail-in voting have already begun. Those voting by mail have until Nov. 8 to return their mail-in ballots at their ballot drop-box location or county election office. Voters can find their polling place or drop-box location using VOTE411.
The League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania is a nonpartisan nonprofit organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.