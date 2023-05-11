TODAY: Sometimes we look up what awareness day it is on the internet and find some pretty neat results.
Did you know today is Eat What You Want day? We bet that one wasn’t started by a nutritionist. This one wasn’t either — Hostess Cupcake Day.
This one is admirable though, National Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day. Mental health is a pretty serious topic, and with all that is going on in today’s world, it would be a good idea today to pause to take a look at some signs that might help out a child in your life.
From the Mayo Clinic, watch out for things like persistent sadness that lasts for two weeks or more, withdrawing from or avoiding social interactions, talking about death or suicide, outbursts or extreme irritability, out-of-control behavior that can be harmful, drastic changes in mood, behavior or personality.
Loss of weight, changes in eating habits, difficulty sleeping, frequent headaches or stomach aches, difficulty concentrating, changes in academic performance and avoiding or missing school are also signs.
Sure, all kids show signs like these once in awhile. But that’s not what this list means. If you are concerned, look for help.
If you see these signs in your child, talk to the child’s doctor, teacher, friends, other relatives. If you see them in a child in your life, talk to their parents, tell them you’re concerned and urge them to get help.
If you aren’t sure where to turn, your child’s doctor will know. Speak up. Ask questions. And then you can enjoy a cupcake, together.