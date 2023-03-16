ST. PADDY’S: March 17, each year, is a day to wear green and pinch those who don’t — right? Well, that’s part of the folklore.
Apparently, leprechauns can’t see the color green. If wearing this color, they can’t see you, and therefore, they can’t pinch you, according to National Geographic Kids.
What started as a small religious feast day celebrating St. Patrick has turned into a major party, complete with parades, green rivers, and in some places, block parties and pub crawls.
In Bradford, there will be a dinner fundraiser, $50 per person, at the Bradford Club to benefit the Penn Brad Oil Museum Exhibition Hall on Saturday at 6 p.m.
According to their flyer, the St. Patrick’s Day Dinner is anticipated to be a fun evening to support the Penn Brad Oil Museum in its effort to add another Exhibition Hall and preserve the history of the Bradford Oil Field, many artifacts donated need a place to be stored. This fundraiser is a step in raising the approximately $200,000 such a building would cost. For those sponsoring at higher levels, dinner is included.
Irish Stew, Irish-themed desserts (Pistachio Parfait or Guinness Stout Chocolate Cake) and drinks (Bailey’s Irish Coffee) will be part of the always delicious meal prepared by the Bradford Club kitchen. Music will be provided by Toucan Jam.
A few other happenings around the area include:
The Mount Jewett Memorial Library will have St. Patrick’s Day kids crafts on Friday at 3 p.m.
On Saturday at 10 a.m. in Jamestown, N.Y., the river will be dyed green as part of the annual Turn the River Green event.
Brianna Blankenship is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Archbishop Walsh High School in Olean, N.Y.