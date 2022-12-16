SNACKTIME: Do you munch while you drive?
A study commissioned by Gunther Mazda found the average Pennsylvania driver consumed over 242,000 calories while commuting in 2022.
✓ Unlimited website access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Daily Pass
|$3.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$24.00
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$67.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$120.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$195.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...West winds to 30 knots and waves 7 to 10 feet expected. * WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Erie from Ripley to Buffalo. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 1 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions that could capsize or damage small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
SNACKTIME: Do you munch while you drive?
A study commissioned by Gunther Mazda found the average Pennsylvania driver consumed over 242,000 calories while commuting in 2022.
We did a little math for comparison’s sake. That’s the equivalent of about 1,125 Snickers bars. Or 220 Big Mac meals at McDonald’s. Or 45 full Christmas dinners, along with all the rest of the goodies one consumes on Christmas day.
In fact, a study found that 85 million Americans admit to eating fast food every day.
Now that the world has been getting back to normal, more and more employees are returning to the office — and that means the return of the era of the long commute. But it’s all too easy to try and break up a long, boring journey with a distraction — such as food. A person’s likelihood of becoming obese increases by 6% for every hour spent commuting, as well as an increased risk of high blood pressure. Long commute times are linked to factors like insufficient physical activity, and poor sleep habits.
Broken down by state, Gunther Mazda found that Nevadans consumed the most calories on their commute this year — a substantial 287k. On the other hand, those in Maine, with perhaps shorter distances to travel, consumed the least — just 65k in 2022. On a national scale, the average driver consumed 199,997 calories this past year.
The study also found the following: While commuting, drivers say they normally consume chips (32%) — presumably they’re easy to access with one hand, while keeping the other on the steering wheel. This was followed by burgers (30%), fries (24%), burritos (6%), chocolate (4%), tacos (2%) and ice cream (2%).
Please help local businesses by taking an online survey to help us navigate through these unprecedented times. None of the responses will be shared or used for any other purpose except to better serve our community. The survey is at: www.pulsepoll.com $1,000 is being awarded. Everyone completing the survey will be able to enter a contest to Win as our way of saying, "Thank You" for your time. Thank You!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.