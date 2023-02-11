ISOLATION. Today, Saturday, Feb. 11, is National Shut-In Visitation Day, celebrated annually in the United States on this date in recognition of the many people of the world who are unable to leave their home to physical, emotional or mental illnesses.

Folks who suffer from these conditions can cause them to feel lonely, isolated, sad and cut off from the rest of the world entirely. Many of these people lack any form of companionship — especially if they do not have family and friends available to spend time with them. Being so cut off from the world, they are in need of visitors to keep them connected. If you know a shut-in, today is the day to plan a visit — if you don’t, make a plan to visit a nursing home or hospital where many people cannot leave their rooms, and would truly enjoy the company.

