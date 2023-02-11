ISOLATION. Today, Saturday, Feb. 11, is National Shut-In Visitation Day, celebrated annually in the United States on this date in recognition of the many people of the world who are unable to leave their home to physical, emotional or mental illnesses.
Folks who suffer from these conditions can cause them to feel lonely, isolated, sad and cut off from the rest of the world entirely. Many of these people lack any form of companionship — especially if they do not have family and friends available to spend time with them. Being so cut off from the world, they are in need of visitors to keep them connected. If you know a shut-in, today is the day to plan a visit — if you don’t, make a plan to visit a nursing home or hospital where many people cannot leave their rooms, and would truly enjoy the company.
The goal of National Shut-In Visitation Day is not only to offer companionship to the elderly and the excluded, but also to make us realize that freedom should not ever be taken for granted.
The origin of this day is still not known, and the founder still remains unidentified. But one must agree that it is one of the most selfless days that is being celebrated all across the United States.
We all lead busy lives, but a simple visit to shut-in individuals who spend their lives indoors can greatly impact them. A simple gesture and offering for even just a few moments can make a huge difference to their accustomed monotonous lifestyle. Some activities you could do include:
- Playing a board game or cards;
- Reading a book;
- Watch a favorite movie;
- Work on a jigsaw puzzle;
- Try a new recipe — and the enjoy a nice meal;
- Take up a hobby you’d both enjoy; and
Explore the ancestry of your families.