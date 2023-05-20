USED: ‘Tis the season for sales — yard sales, garage sales, rummage sales, used book sales, all kinds of things that folks are willing to part with, often for a low price.
If you’ve got a picky person in your household who doesn’t like “used” items, remind them it’s the environmentally conscious way to shop. We found a list of benefits of secondhand items on the website mindfulofthehome.com
First, of course, buying secondhand saves money. That one we already knew.
Second, you extend a garment’s life cycle. Buying used promotes sustainable fashion rather than instant gratification with cheaply made, mass produced items.
Secondhand clothing is unique. You stand a pretty good chance at one-of-a-kind fashion with secondhand goods.
Buying used clothing saves resources, and reduces fast fashion demand.
It’s easier to shop secondhand. In most thrift stores, or yard sales, things are separated by size, making finding the right fit easier to find and less time consuming. Remember, retail stores are organized to make you impulse buy, and not for your convenience.
Secondhand fashion lasts longer. Since most of the clothing you find secondhand is older, it’s usually well-made pieces that can stand the test of time better than a cheaply made fast-fashion pieces that don’t last more than a few washings.
And our favorite — one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Maybe a teen is looking for vintage 80s t-shirts, the kind cluttering up your closet. Donate them to a charity shop, have a sale, or donate them to a church sale. You get more space, and make someone’s day with an original Care Bears shirt.