RECIPES: It’s that time of year when people who might not normally take the time to cook, step into the kitchen to make an array of holiday treats.
Cakes, cookies, breads, candy, fudge — ‘tis the season, after all. We know of many people who give homemade treats for Christmas gifts, and we think that’s a wonderful idea. There are many people who are culinarily impaired but would love to have homemade cookies.
We found some recipes for people who might not be at their best in the kitchen.
This is for a cookie without flour.
Beat egg and sugar till they are light and fluffy. Fold in peanut butter. Drop from teaspoon onto ungreased cookie sheet and press a Hershey’s Kiss into each one. Bake 8-10 minutes at 350 degrees.
1 bag semi-sweet choc. chips
Melt chips and peanut butter in the microwave, pour over cornflakes, mix well. Drop by spoonfuls onto wax paper and chill until set in the fridge.
1 (15.25-oz.) box cake mix of your choice (such as chocolate or lemon)
Preheat oven to 350°F (325°F if using dark or coated pans). Stir together cake mix, eggs, and oil in a medium bowl to combine. Scoop 1 1/2 tablespoons portions of dough, spaced 2 inches apart, on 2 baking sheets lined with parchment paper.
Bake in preheated oven until lightly golden around bottom, 10 to 12 minutes. Let stand on baking sheets 3 minutes before removing to cool, or to enjoy warm.