POPCORN: We’re bringing you some kernels of knowledge from the Popcorn Board, at popcorn.org
We found ourselves entertained by the website, and wanted to share some history of the tasty snack and its connection to cinema.
POPCORN: We're bringing you some kernels of knowledge from the Popcorn Board, at popcorn.org
We found ourselves entertained by the website, and wanted to share some history of the tasty snack and its connection to cinema.
“Unlike other confections, popcorn sales increased throughout the Depression. A major reason for this increase was the introduction of popcorn into movie theaters and its low cost for both patron and owner. One theater owner actually lowered the price of his theater tickets and added a popcorn machine. He soon saw huge profits.
“The ‘talking picture’ solidified the presence of movie theaters in the U.S. in the late 1920’s. Many theater owners refused to sell popcorn in their theaters because they felt it was too messy. Industrious vendors set up popcorn poppers or rented storefront space next to theaters and sold popcorn to patrons on their way into the theater. Eventually, theater owners began installing popcorn poppers inside their theaters; those who refused to sell popcorn quickly went out of business.”
The site even offers some recipes for variations on the treat to spice up movie time.
Sugar and Spice Popcorn — Brown sugar and chili bring the sweet and the heat to this popcorn mix.
Ingredients
Directions: Combine brown sugar, chili powder, paprika, and cumin in a small bowl and mix well; Place cooked popcorn in bowl; spray lightly with cooking spray and sprinkle with spice mixture; Toss to mix until kernels are coated. Store in an airtight container.
