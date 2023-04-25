POLLINATORS. We all know that bees are pollinators and that there is a movement, an incredibly important movement, to save them. But did you know there are many other species that are also pollinators?
It’s true. Bats, beetles, birds, butterflies, flies, moths, mosquitos, and even wasps are responsible for transplanting, if you will, wildflowers and those in the garden, from one location to the next.
And, according to the U.S. Forest Service, “for some species, the co-evolved relationship between plant and pollinator can be so interconnected that the disappearance of one can signal the extinction of the other. Likewise, efforts to conserve or restore plant communities should pay special attention to the needs of the pollinators associated with those plants in order to promote long-term success.”
Nearly half of the world’s food comes from pollinated plants — fruits, grains, oil (sunflower, canola, etc.).
How can you help save the pollinators and the world? A few tips from the U.S. Forest Service should help:
- Use a wide variety of plants that bloom from early spring into late fall, and don’t forget night blooming flowers for the bats and moths.
- Avoid modern hybrid flowers, especially those with “doubled” flowers. Most don’t have pollen, nectar, or fragrance.
- Eliminate pesticides whenever possible.
- Include larval host plants in your landscape — intentional for caterpillars to eat.
- You can add to nectar resources by providing a hummingbird feeder. Don’t put honey or artificial sweeteners in feeders, they will make the birds sick.
- Butterflies need resources other than nectar — ripe bananas, oranges, and salted water.
Spare that limb. Leave the dead trees for nesting sites for native bees. Just be sure the tree is not a danger to structures or humans.